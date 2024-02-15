Travis Kelce Regrets Screaming at Coach in Wild Super Bowl Moment

Travis Kelce apologized Wednesday for screaming at and bumping into Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on the sidelines during Super Bowl LVIII. On the New Heights podcast, which he and brother Jason Kelce host, the Chiefs tight end agreed that he “crossed the line” during the game, which Kansas City won in overtime. “I did. I can’t get that fired up to the point where I’m bumping coach and it’s getting him off balance and stuff,” he said. “When he stumbled I was like, ‘Oh shit,’ in my head.” Kelce added that the incident “came at a moment where we weren’t playing very well, I wasn’t playing very well and ... those emotions got away from me.” “So Big Red, sorry if I caught you with that cheap shot, baby.” After the game, the 65-year-old coach downplayed Kelce’s bump, joking that it tested his hip strength.In a postgame press conference, Kelce praised his coach as “one of the best leaders of men that I’ve ever seen in my life,” and said Reid has helped him “with channeling that emotion.”