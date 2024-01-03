Travis Kelce’s Managers Are Worried He Is Overexposed

CHEAT SHEET
    Believe it or not, you might be seeing less of Travis Kelce in 2024. The business managers who helped expand the profile of the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end—also known as Taylor Swift’s boyfriend—are now concerned about “oversaturation,” according to a New York Times story. As a result, Aaron and André Eanes plan to do fewer deals this year and less flooding the zone. The Times is quick to note that the Eaneses’ strategy to make Kelce a household name was hatched well before he met Swift—for those inclined to believe the very public romance is an elaborate marketing ploy.

