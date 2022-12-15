CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Trevor Noah to Return as Host of the Grammys—for His Third Time
‘THRILLING’
Read it at Billboard
Trevor Noah will host the Grammy Awards for his third time in February, Billboard reports. Noah, now the only person other than L.L. Cool J to host the Grammys at least three times, told the publication the honor was “thrilling.” “I am 1,000% a fan, and what I love about the Grammys is that I become a fan of a new artist every single time,” he said. The gig comes as the longtime Daily Show host plans a series of new projects after his departure from the Comedy Central show earlier this month. He’s due to kick off his “Off the Record” tour in January and his production company is said to have dozens of other projects in the works as well.