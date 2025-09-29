Trump, 79, Forgets His Own Inauguration Year in Senior Moment

President Donald Trump incorrectly remembered when his first presidential term began.

The 79-year-old Commander in Chief could not recall details from his own resume during a joint White House press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.

President Trump fueled additional rumors about his physical and cognitive abilities after he incorrectly asserted his first term began in 2016 during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Trump made the error while discussing his past conversations with global leaders who supported his newly-unveiled plans for ending the Gaza War and achieving “peace in the Middle East.”

“These are people I’ve gotten to know over the years,” Trump began. “It started around 2015, and then went into 2016 when the presidency began—officially began—but I’ve known him actually, for a long time.”

However, Trump was inaugurated into the White House on January 20, 2017 for his first presidential term. In his second term, Trump became the oldest person to ever be inaugurated as president at 78 years and seven months old in January earlier this year.

This is not the first time Trump has displayed alarming signs of cognitive decline, prompting critics to question whether the president is fit to serve in the nation’s highest office.

Just two days prior, the president appeared to forget the “paper tiger” insult he hurled towards Russia over the war in Ukraine. Trump also could not recall which wars he solved nor could he properly pronounce the names of drugs he claimed cause autism.

Trump has made multiple public appearances with makeup on his bruised hands. Alex Wong/Alex Wong/Getty Images

Trump has also publicly and frequently engaged in incoherent rambles; top rhetoric experts have claimed his ramblings are a sign of cognitive decline, while at least one psychologist is certain the president is ill with dementia.

The president’s physical appearance has only fueled speculation around his health. Trump is frequently seen with hand makeup to cover bruises, which the White House previously said was due to “frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regime.”

In addition, Trump’s “droopy face” at the 9/11 Memorial also fueled internet speculation, with many believing the president suffered a stroke.

The president's droopy face raised alarms on the leader's health condition. Andrew Harnik/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The White House shared in July that the president was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a common condition where leg veins become damaged or weak, preventing the body’s ability to flow the blood back to the heart. Since then, Trump has frequently been seen with cankles, which the White House has previously attempted to hide.