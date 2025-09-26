President Trump bashed indicted former FBI Director James Comey Friday morning and claimed Democrats want “transgender for everybody” while enjoying “all-day underfoot comfort“ from his $300 golf shoes.

En route to watch golf’s Ryder Cup, the President expounded on his late night Truth Social rant against Comey to reporters at the White House, complaining about how Democrats “weaponized the DOJ” and calling Comey a “dirty cop.”

(In another Truth Social message Trump shared on Friday morning, he called for parents to avoid giving their kids Tylenol “FOR VIRTUALLY ANY REASON.”)

The president then boarded Marine One in bright white kicks from golf shoe company Footjoy. They appear to be the brand’s MyJoys Premiere Series Packard Spiked set, which promise “stability and support from the moment you step foot onto the course.”

Trump is not scheduled to compete in the Ryder Cup.

The comfort of the president’s feet has become an unusually important story in recent months, as Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency in July. The condition has given the president noticeable “cankles,” which the administration has attempted to downplay in various ways.

His fashion moment coincided with his granddaughter Kai, 17, who sported her $130 merch line on the White House lawn.

Trump's $300 golf shoes promise "all day comfort" for the President's besieged feet. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Donald Trump wears golf shoes as he boards Marine One for travel to New York to attend the Ryder Cup golf tournament, from the White House in Washington, D.C. on September 26, 2025 Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Meanwhile, the substance of Trump’s remarks to reporters have become the top story in the wake of James Comey’s indictment for alleged perjury to Congress. Critics have slammed the indictment as a highly unethical and improper use of the Department of Justice.

Late last week, Trump pressured his handpicked attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia to resign after he failed to couldn’t bring mortgage fraud case against New York Attorney General Letitia James. He subsequently installed Lindsey Halligan, an insurance attorney with no prosecutorial experience, into the position. Within days, Halligan moved to indict James Comey.

Trump had also recently demanded Attorney General Pam Bondi go after Comey, James, and Sen. Adam Schiff in a now-deleted Truth Social post.

Bondi herself is said to be squeamish about the Comey indictment, while lawyers in the Eastern District wrote a memo to Halligan saying they found no probable cause to indict, much less secure a conviction on the flimsy perjury charges.