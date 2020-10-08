Trump Administration Takes Its Census Control-Freakery to the Supreme Court
The Trump administration’s attempts to cut off Census counting early—a move widely seen as an attempt to control the figures that will be used to redraw political boundaries nationwide and allocate billions of dollars of federal funding—are heading to the Supreme Court. The administration asked the Supreme Court on Wednesday to step in and allow it to end the 2020 Census by blocking last month’s lower court opinion requiring the count to carry on until the end of October, according to CNN. It asked the court for “immediate relief” because the lower court order will stop Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross from delivering the numbers “to the president by December 31, 2020, a statutory deadline.” Ross’ deadline would see ensus results handed to President Donald Trump, even if Joe Biden wins the election next month.