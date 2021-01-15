CHEAT SHEET
Trump-Appointed Acting Defense Secretary: ‘I Cannot Wait to Leave This Job’
Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller wasn’t one of the many Trump administration officials to quit in the past week in protest of the Capitol riot incited by the president—but it sure sounds like he wished he was. The Department of Defense released a transcript on Friday of comments Miller made to the press the day before, in which he said: “I so...I mean, I cannot wait to leave this job, believe me.” Miller was responding to a question about F-35 fighter jets, which he went on to disparage after making the frank comments about his job. Trump fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper just two months ago and appointed Miller, then the director of the National Counterterrorism Center.