Trump Calls Reporter’s Question to PM Boris Johnson ‘Nasty’
President Trump intervened to chide a reporter who asked Prime Minister Boris Johnson a question about calls for his resignation during a Tuesday press conference on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. “That was a very nasty question from a great American reporter,” Trump said, after a Reuters reporter asked how Johnson felt about calls for his resignation over a Supreme Court ruling that called his suspension of Parliament unlawful. Despite Trump jumping to his defense, Johnson appeared to stick up for the reporter. “I think he was asking a question, to be fair, that a lot of British reporters would have asked,” Johnson said.