KISS OF DEATH
Trump Now Changes Tune on ‘Good and Great American’ Sondland: ‘I Hardly Knew’ Him
President Trump made an about-face on his feelings toward Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, telling reporters on Friday: “I hardly knew the gentleman.” To be clear, Sondland is not dead. He just testified to Congress that he told Ukrainian officials they should publicly announce anti-corruption investigations involving the Biden family if they wanted the U.S. military aid they were promised—a “quid pro quo,” if you will. Despite his claims on Friday, Trump tweeted exactly one month ago that Sondland is “a really good man and great American.” The president had been relying on Sondland to deny the existence of a quid pro quo during his July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He frequently cited an exchange between Sondland and Acting Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor, during which Sondland said that there was “no quid pro quo of any kind.”