Trump: Democratic Congresswoman Lied About Gold-Star Widow Call

President Trump on Wednesday morning disputed Rep. Frederica Wilson’s (D-FL) account of his phone call with the widow of a slain U.S. soldier, in which she claimed the commander in chief said the soldier “knew what he signed up for.” Trump tweeted, “Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof). Sad!” Wilson said the president made the remark to the widow of Army Sgt. La David Johnson, who died this month in an ambush on Green Berets in Niger. “Yes, he said it,” Wilson told reporters. “It’s so insensitive. He should have not have said that. He shouldn’t have said it.” Wilson was allegedly in a limousine with Myeshia Johnson, the soldier’s widow, at the time and heard it over speaker phone, The Washington Post reported. Johnson's mother, Cowanda Jones-Johnson, confirmed to The Washington Post that Wilson's account of the phone call was accurate.