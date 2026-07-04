Trump Desecrates U.S. Monument With Tacky Air Force One Snack

President Donald Trump marked the Fourth of July by treating his family to custom cookies, though they may have been a little awkward to bite into, given whose face was on them.

The cookie served aboard Air Force One depicted Trump, 80, alongside former presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln carved into Mount Rushmore.

The president’s daughter-in-law, Bettina Trump, shared a glimpse of the sweet treat featuring her father-in-law’s face on her Instagram Story after being served one aboard.

A side-by-side comparison showed Bettina Trump’s cookie featuring the president’s face, while a CNN reporter received a version without it. @betsy_klein/ X

“Trump is serving Mount Rushmore cookies with his face on it on his Qatari plane tonight,” one person commented on X, referring to the Boeing 747-8 previously used by the Qatari royal family, which was gifted to Trump and converted for use as a presidential aircraft.

Betsy Klein, a CNN reporter covering the White House, noted a difference between the cookies served to reporters and those given to Trump’s family, posting a side-by-side image showing reporters receiving a version without the president’s face. “The cookies served to the first family and to the press aboard Air Force One today were… different," she wrote on X.

The president and his family were headed to the national monument for an Independence Day speech on “American exceptionalism” that took a Cold War-era turn, as Trump began warning about the “mortal threat” of communism, when they were served the patriotic dessert.

During the speech, the president also used his primetime appearance to turn attention on himself, complaining that he has not received the Nobel Peace Prize despite claiming to have ended eight wars.

Trump is well known for his tendency to put his own name on buildings and his fondness for his own image.

A tarp covers the facade of the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts, following a federal judge’s order to remove U.S. President Donald Trump's name from the institution. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

In an appearance on Storytime with the Second Lady, a children’s video series hosted by Usha Vance, Trump said that John F. Kennedy was “the second most good-looking president” as he flicked through a children’s book about former presidents, seemingly suggesting that he would be number one.

In December, the president renamed the U.S. Institute of Peace building, with signage now reading “Donald J. Trump United States Institute of Peace,” in a move said to reflect “the greatest dealmaker in our nation’s history.”

That same month, Trump attempted to add his name to the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center, a move that ultimately led to a federal court ruling ordering his name to be removed, after judges found the alteration was illegal without congressional approval.

The Trump Gold Card has reportedly fallen short of expectations. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

The president has also unveiled a “Trump Gold Card” visa, which carries a $15,000 processing fee and a $1 million payment for those seeking to live in the United States.

There is also a Trump-branded passport for American citizens, a proposed $250 bill bearing his image, and a new U.S. commemorative coin design created to mark America’s 250th birthday, combining two of Trump’s favorite things: gold and looking “tough.”

Unfortunately for Trump, despite his reported interest in being added to Mount Rushmore, the South Dakota monument carved by Gutzon Borglum and completed in 1941, park officials and experts have said there is no space, as the four presidents already featured are each around 60 feet tall.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.