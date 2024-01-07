Trump Didn’t Sign Illinois’ Pledge Not to Advocate for Government Overthrow
THAT’S CONCERNING
Donald Trump declined to sign a Red Scare-era loyalty oath promising not to advocate for the overthrow of the U.S. government, a decades-old tradition included in the paperwork required to have his name included on the ballot in Illinois. The omission was first spotted Saturday by reporters for WBEZ and The Chicago Sun-Times—which noted that the decision was a first for Trump, who signed the oath in both 2016 and 2020. President Joe Biden’s team slammed Trump in a statement Saturday, writing: “For the entirety of our nation’s history, presidents have put their hand on the Bible and sworn to protect and uphold the Constitution of the United States – and Donald Trump can’t bring himself to sign a piece of paper saying he won’t attempt a coup to overthrow our government,” Biden campaign spokesman Michael Tyler said.