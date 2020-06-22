Trump Dodges Question on Whether He Ordered Coronavirus Testing Slowdown
President Donald Trump dodged questions about whether he had ordered coronavirus testing to be slowed down in an interview Monday. “If we did slow it down, frankly I think we’re way ahead of ourselves, if you want to know the truth,” Trump said. “We’ve done too good a job.” Trump had claimed during his rally on Saturday night that he had ordered testing to be slowed down.
Trump also claimed that the United States has been outpacing other countries in testing, stating that while other countries “do 1 million,” the U.S. has performed 25 million tests. He insisted that if the U.S. slowed testing down, fewer cases of the deadly disease would be reported. According to The Independent, the rate of coronavirus testing in the U.S. is significantly lower than other nations. While the U.S. has administered between 20 and 40 tests per confirmed case, countries including Finland, Germany, Italy, Spain, and South Korea have administered between 1,000 and 5,000 tests per confirmed case.