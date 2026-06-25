Trump Family Nepo Grifter Hijacks Resolute Desk

President Donald Trump’s granddaughter has inadvertently offered a new behind-the-scenes look at the questionable design choices behind her grandfather’s tacky White House makeover.

Kai Trump, 19, has taken advantage of her proximity to the presidency to attend high-profile sporting events, film social media content, and promote her business ventures on the White House lawn.

The aspiring professional golfer and MAGA influencer attended the president’s garish UFC birthday bash earlier this month and used the event as an excuse to take her 1.5 million YouTube subscribers on a tour of the White House and the massive fighting “Claw” that ruined the South Lawn.

President Trump paved over the Rose Garden lawn where John F. Kennedy Jr. played as a toddler in 1963. John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum

The lawn was replaced with a patio similar to the one at Trump's private Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

In a new video titled “Front row at the UFC White House Fight,” the oldest child of Donald Trump Jr. offers an up-close look at some of the president’s bizarre changes to The People’s House.

At one point, the camera follows her to the former White House lawn that Donald Trump paved over last year to create a Mar-a-Lago-style patio for outdoor events.

As she walks, the president’s gold embellishments and cursive signposts are on full display—along with the consequences of ripping out the grass, which Trump claimed made it impossible for women to walk in high heels when it rained.

Kai Trump revealed the downsides of her grandfather's Rose Garden demolition. Screengrab/YouTube/Kai Trump

“It’s really hot over this white pavement. Let’s get off the white pavement. I’m kind of sweating,” Kai Trump says in the video, squinting despite the mixed clouds in the sky.

She pops up next in the Oval Office, where the walls, doors, ceiling, crown molding, door frames, built-in bookshelves, fireplace, wainscotting, lamps, statuary, curtains, picture frames, and end tables have all been subjected to Trump’s gold decorating spree.

“Everything is gold because my grandpa hates gold, so he actually decided to add a lot of gold to the Oval Office,” Kai says while the camera pans the overstuffed room. “That’s a joke. He loves gold. This is like his favorite thing on the planet if you guys haven’t noticed.”

Screengrab/YouTube/Kai Trump

Even the desk coasters and tray holding the president’s Sharpies are gold, Kai continues, as she takes viewers to the Resolute Desk and plops down in the president’s chair.

The bombshell new book Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan revealed that Trump personally super-glued many of the gold adornments to the walls.

“As he was known to prefer his own aesthetic handiwork to anyone else’s, the sight of the president squeezing glue onto gilded appliqués and mounting them on the wall himself surprised no one in his inner circle,” the authors wrote.

President Trump personally added many of the gold embellishments to the Oval Office and later announced his "Trump Gold Card" alongside Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. Ken Cedeno/REUTERS

According to his granddaughter, the gold is evidence of Trump’s attention to detail.”