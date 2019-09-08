CHEAT SHEET
Trump Family Will Be a ‘Dynasty’ to Last Decades, Campaign Manager Says
President Trump’s campaign manager told a crowd of California Republicans on Saturday that the Trump family “will be a dynasty that lasts for decades.” Speaking at a convention in the city of Indian Wells, Brad Parscale told the crowd that despite Trump’s high disapproval ratings in the state, his supporters there are still crucial in “the fight for the future of this country.” He said the campaign hopes to build a 2 million-strong army of volunteers to help the GOP retake the U.S. House seats taken by Democrats last year. Asked later if his “dynasty” comment meant Trump’s children could be planning a run for office, Parscale declined to answer directly. “I just think they’re a dynasty. I think they’re all amazing people...with amazing capabilities. I think you see that from Don Jr. I think you see that from Ivanka. You see it from Jared. You see it from all,” he was quoted as saying by Politico.