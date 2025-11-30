Trump ‘Feeling The Impact’ With Record-Low Polling in Key Group

Donald Trump was mocked for setting a new low in the polls with a key demographic on Sunday.

“When you look at those overall poll numbers, you’ve got to go and look at his Republican approval rating because that is the only number he cares about,” host Jonathan Capeheart said on MS NOW’s The Weekend.

The panel was talking about Gallup’s new approval ratings for Trump, which have dropped from 91 percent to 84 percent among Republicans since he took office in January.

MS NOW’s Jonathan Capeheart pointed out that Trump had made record losses among Republican voters. MS NOW

Alongside a 7 percent drop in his MAGA base, the Republicans dropped him seven points from just October to now, with November representing an overall low from all groups for his second term.

“It would appear that the president is feeling the impact of that if you look at the latest Gallup poll...” Capeheart said after a long discussion about affordability.

The Pulitzer-winning journalist ran through the poll numbers before adding, “Now, he still has overwhelming support, but that kind of erosion we have never seen. Especially during Trump 1.0 and certainly now.”

A Gallup poll has revealed that Trump is seven points down among his core supporters, with his overall approval the lowest it's been in his second term. Gallup

Political strategist Ameshia Cross suggested that Trump turned his back on his most devoted supporters during the record-breaking government shutdown and that things would only get worse for him.

“And it’s going to keep happening,” she said. “One of the things that Trump discounted in that government shutdown debacle was who is actually affected by SNAP benefit cuts.

“He thinks it’s just Black people in urban centers. That is what he thought, and he was proven hella wrong.”

The panel argued that Trump didn't know 'who is actually affected' by affordability issues, after he made a major approval loss during the shutdown. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

While Gallup’s poll of Trump’s second term suggests he’s at his most vulnerable, Trump’s own interpretation of his popularity reads differently.

On Nov. 22, the president posted to Truth Social to celebrate his “highest poll numbers” in a very high-spirited post, though he didn’t specify which poll he was referring to.

“I HAVE JUST GOTTEN THE HIGHEST POLL NUMBERS OF MY ‘POLITICAL CAREER,’” he wrote. “While my great work on the Economy has not yet been fully appreciated, it will be! Things are really Rockin.’”

Trump wrote on again on the platform on Wednesday, “I have my highest Poll Numbers, ever, and with record-setting investments being made in America, they should only go up.”

Despite what polls say, Trump recently boasted that his numbers are at their 'highest'-and have gone up among 'smart people.' MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The latest polling—even from the more Trump-friendly Rasmussen Reports, which the New York Times does not aggregate—showed a declining approval rating. Trump’s average disapproval rating is 55 percent, according to the New York Times polling aggregator.