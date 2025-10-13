Trump Fumes as Protester Spoils His Big Moment

Donald Trump’s speech marking the ceasefire in Gaza and the return of Israeli and Palestinian hostages was interrupted by a yelling protester.

The U.S president had only been addressing the Israeli parliament for a matter of seconds on Monday morning when a member of the Knesset began shouting at the president.

Two men, Arab lawmaker Ayman Odeh, head of the Hadash party, and Ofer Cassif, the only Jewish lawmaker in the Arab party, held up signs reading “Recognize Palestine,” a Knesset spokesman told CNN.

Israeli Knesset member Ayman Odeh is escorted out after holding a sign reading "Recognise Palestine" during a speech by Donald Trump at the Israeli parliament. Saul Loeb/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Both men were quickly detained and removed by security, with cameras showing how irate Trump was that his speech was interrupted. “That was very efficient,” the president said about the removal of the lawmakers before continuing his talk to Knesset.

A majority of Kneesat members were supportive of the U.S. president and repeatedly chanted “Trump! Trump!” during the short distribution.

Before the interruption, Trump had been praising U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff who, alongside the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, have been cited as having a significant roles in brokering the peace deal between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

“Steve was chosen by me. He never did this before, but I knew him as a few things. He was a great businessman; he had tremendous negotiating skills, but I know a lot of people who negotiate pretty well, although it is an art. But most importantly, with Steve, he’s just a great guy. Everybody loved him,” Trump said.

“I know some negotiators that are so good, but you wouldn’t have had peace in the Middle East. You’d be in World War III right now, with some of these guys,” Trump added.

After the interruption, Trump said “so, back to Steve” before continuing his praise for the former real estate lawyer who had no experience in foreign affairs or diplomacy before being brought into the Trump administration as a Middle East envoy.