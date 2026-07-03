Trump Gives Bonkers Response When Asked About Bombshell $1B Payday

Donald Trump has issued a bizarre response when questioned on his $1 billion crypto payday since becoming president again.

Trump’s annual financial disclosure was released on Tuesday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, his first time reporting since his second term as president.

The figures included over $1 billion from his family’s crypto side hustles, including making $635 million from $TRUMP meme coins and $500 million from World Liberty Financial, the crypto venture the 80-year-old founded with his sons Donald Jr. and Eric that sells products including “governance tokens.”

Trump's sons Don Jr., left, and Eric, handle his crypto investments, according to the president. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Trump took part in a softball interview with CNBC’s Joe Kernen on Thursday, who asked him about his latest presidential payday and mentioned how long they had known each other.

Kernen pointed out that the 10-figure sum Trump made in crypto was “outsized,” and asked whether he knew about the ventures his sons were making.

After shaking his head, Trump then said, “By the way, I could know about it. I didn’t. I mean, there’s nothing illegal. There’s nothing wrong with it. I could know.”

At that point, Kernen cited Title 18, Section 208 of the U.S. Code, which prohibits executive branch officials from taking part in government matters that directly affect their own financial interests, or those of their family or close associates.

Donald Trump interviewed by Joe Kernen on CNBC. CNBC

Trump then laughed, and said, “You know, I didn’t even know that.”

The president then said “I feel badly” for his sons, due to their father being president.

He then stated, “The presidency is so powerful, so big... If they buy a cupcake company, the energy to make the cupcakes is, sort of like, `How’s my energy policy?’ So therefore you have a conflict... If they buy an energy efficient truck, they have inside information. So it’s pretty tough in that sense. I tell my kids, stay away from as much as you can stay away from. But they also have a life.”

Trump insists that his sons, Don Jr. and Eric, run his business. Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS

Seated in the Oval Office, Kernen began a question on criticism of his income by applying industrial-strength flattery.

“You entered [the presidency] as billionaire businessman, which was precedented,” Kernen gushed. “I think George Washington owned a lot of land... JFK had a trust fund, but no one’s been as wealthy as you.”

After more compliments on his business experience, Kernen claimed, “I think we shouldn’t be surprised that your businesses are doing well, but how would you counter critics that say you’re using the presidency to enrich yourself and your family?”

Trump deflected a direct answer by discussing the latest stock market results before Kernen asked, “Do you worry that if the Democrats were to win the House, that there’s going to be endless investigations of you and your administration?”

The president then claimed he doesn’t have “anything to do” with his business.

“My kids run it,” Trump said. “I had a lot of money, and I have a lot of money. And I’ve always made money. I’m a business person. I’m a really good business person. I’ve made money. I’ve made a tremendous amount of money, more than I would have ever thought I would have made. And I let people invest it. I don’t even speak to.. I don’t even know who they are...”

Donald Trump's crypto coin. NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Trump said his Eric “handles” his investments.

“I don’t talk to him about things such as this,” the president said. “I think I’d be allowed to, I’m not sure even what the status is, but I don’t. And he gives it into these like semi-blind trusts or blind trusts where people invest. ”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Earlier this week, Trump also addressed claims he was profiting off the presidency, stating “You know why I’m profiting? Because the stock market’s going up. Everybody’s profiting.”

Speaking on CNN’s OutFront on Thursday, Democratic Strategist Doug Heye said he did not believe Trump claiming to have no knowledge of his massive crypto earnings.

However, Heye said he does not believe the issue impact on voters.

“The numbers, yes, of course they’re eye-popping,” Heye said. “I just don‘t think they resonate with voters unless Democrats are able to use it to say, Donald Trump is trying to do x, y, and z to enrich himself, you‘re spending more on x, y, and z at the grocery store, at restaurants, healthcare, energy.”