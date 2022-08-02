Trump Got So Sick of Talking About Missouri That He Endorsed Two Erics
WILD RIDE
The eleventh-hour meeting that Donald Trump held to determine his endorsement in the Missouri Senate race—less than 24 hours before polls opened—was so long, contentious, and frustrating that he ended up intentionally issuing a vague endorsement of two candidates. Politico reports that, before he released his endorsement of “Eric”—without specifying if it was Eric Greitans or Eric Schmitt—Trump met with RNC chair Ronna McDaniel, who feared Greitans was a liability, and Kimberly Guilfoyle, who was staunchly pro-Greitans and just happened to be at the New Jersey golf club where the meeting was being held. As the two women battled it out, Trump reportedly grew impatient. When it was suggested he simply endorse “Eric,” Trump thought it might be “too cute” but ultimately thought it was the best course of action. He didn’t inform either candidate until it went public Monday evening. Sources told Politico that Greitens’ sexual assault allegations likely swayed Trump, as Republicans are worried about his success against the Democratic candidate.