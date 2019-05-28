Trump: ‘I Was Actually Standing Up for’ Joe Biden Against Kim Jong Un

President Trump on Tuesday claimed he “was actually sticking up for Sleepy Joe Biden” this weekend when he publicly cheered North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un insulting the ex-veep. On Sunday, while visiting Japan, the president tweeted that he was unperturbed by Kim’s recent weapons testing, but “I have confidence that Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me, & also smiled when he called Swampman Joe Bidan [sic] a low IQ individual, & worse. Perhaps that’s sending me a signal?”

Biden’s camp fired back on Tuesday, in a statement: “To be on foreign soil, on Memorial Day, and to side repeatedly with a murderous dictator against a fellow American and former Vice President speaks for itself.” And several hours later, the president doubled down via a backhanded clarification: “I was actually sticking up for Sleepy Joe Biden while on foreign soil,” Trump tweeted. “Kim Jong Un called him a ‘low IQ idiot,’ and many other things, whereas I related the quote of Chairman Kim as a much softer ‘low IQ individual.’ Who could possibly be upset with that?”