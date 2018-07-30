Trump: I Would ‘Certainly Meet’ With Iranian President Hassan Rouhani

Read it at CNBC
President Donald Trump said Monday that he would “certainly meet” with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani with “no preconditions.” “I’m ready to meet any time they want to,” he said at a joint press conference with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. Just last Sunday, Trump threatened Rouhani, tweeting: “NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS!” Trump pulled out of the 2015 Iran deal in May, a move that prompted widespread criticism.