Trump Might Extend His U.K. Trip to Play Golf in Scotland

President Trump may extend his upcoming trip to the United Kingdom to play golf, in news that won’t come as a surprise to anyone. The BBC has reported that Trump—who already confirmed he will visit Britain on July 13—is exploring an option that would extend the trip by a day so he’s able to to play a round of golf with a “well-known professional player” at one of his two golf courses in Scotland. Trump is due to arrive in the U.K. after attending a NATO summit on July 11-12 in Brussels. The main focus of the British trip will be talks with Prime Minister Theresa May and the president is also expected to meet Queen Elizabeth. Widespread protests are already being planned all over the U.K. for Trump’s visit.