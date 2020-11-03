Trump Mistakenly Announces Star Rally Guest Lil Pump as ‘Little Pimp’

CHEAT SHEET
On the final night of a long campaign that has seen him consistently lagging behind in the polls, President Donald Trump had one last trick left up his sleeve—a big celebrity guest. The only problem is that Trump seemed to have absolutely no idea who it was. At a Monday night rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the president hyped up the crowd by announcing that “one of the big superstars of the world” was among them. Trump then mistakenly announced his celebrity guest, the rapper Lil Pump, as “Little Pimp.” After quickly correcting himself, Trump then asked his supporters: “Does everyone know who he is?” Earlier in the rally, Trump showed the crowd a video complication of Joe Biden’s verbal slip-ups.