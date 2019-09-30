CHEAT SHEET
WALKBACK
Trump Officials Deny U.S. Will Impose New Limits on Investments in Chinese Companies
The Trump administration issued a partial denial after reports suggested it was considering imposing limits on U.S. investments in Chinese companies and financial markets. Bloomberg News broke the story Friday, reporting top Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow was leading what it called a “financial decoupling” between the U.S. and Chinese economies. Among the measures discussed were “delisting” some Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges and cracking down how much U.S. firms could invest in Chinese companies. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin disputed the report after an immediate outcry from Wall Street rattled markets. “The administration is not contemplating blocking Chinese companies from listing shares on U.S. stock exchanges at this time,” Treasury spokeswoman Monica Crowley said, but did not address the other measures in the original Bloomberg report.