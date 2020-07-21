Trump Sends Well Wishes to Accused Sex Trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell at COVID Presser

President Trump on Tuesday admitted in the middle of the White House’s coronavirus briefing that he has met accused Jeffrey Epstein madam Ghislaine Maxwell “numerous times over the years.” Asked by a reporter if he thinks Maxwell will implicate any others in Epstein’s sex trafficking ring, Trump said: “I don’t know. I haven’t been following it too much. I just wish her well, frankly. I've met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach. I guess they lived in Palm Beach. But I wish her well, whatever it is. I don’t know the situation with Prince Andrew. Just don’t know. Not aware of it.”