Trump Plans $1M Candlelight Dinner to Raise Cash for Co-Defendants: Report
PLAYING HERO
Donald Trump is reportedly planning a fundraising dinner at Mar-a-Lago to pull in cash for the co-defendants in four criminal cases against him. Sources cited by The Messenger on Thursday said a date has not yet been set for the planned candlelight dinner, but the former president’s sons are expected to be on hand for the event. It’s expected to raise between $500,000 and $1 million for the Patriot Legal Defense Fund, a fund set up by Trump’s team to cover legal bills for his allies who became defendants or witnesses in the cases against him. “The fact is that the Department of Justice is trying to bankrupt people and make them drown under legal bills, but Donald Trump is not going to let them,” an unnamed Trump official was quoted telling The Messenger.