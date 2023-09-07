CHEAT SHEET
    Trump Plans $1M Candlelight Dinner to Raise Cash for Co-Defendants: Report

    PLAYING HERO

    Allison Quinn

    News Editor

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump reacts during an event following his arraignment on classified document charges, at Trump National Golf Club, in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., June 13, 2023.

    Reuters

    Donald Trump is reportedly planning a fundraising dinner at Mar-a-Lago to pull in cash for the co-defendants in four criminal cases against him. Sources cited by The Messenger on Thursday said a date has not yet been set for the planned candlelight dinner, but the former president’s sons are expected to be on hand for the event. It’s expected to raise between $500,000 and $1 million for the Patriot Legal Defense Fund, a fund set up by Trump’s team to cover legal bills for his allies who became defendants or witnesses in the cases against him. “The fact is that the Department of Justice is trying to bankrupt people and make them drown under legal bills, but Donald Trump is not going to let them,” an unnamed Trump official was quoted telling The Messenger.

