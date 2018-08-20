Trump Praises Border Patrol Agent for Speaking ‘Perfect English’

During a White House ceremony honoring immigration and border protection officers Monday afternoon, President Donald Trump singled out one border patrol official for speaking “perfect English,” according to CNN. Adrian Anzaldua, an agent who stopped a “tractor trailer carrying 78 migrants” in Texas, was urged to come on stage by the president. “Come here. Come here. You’re not nervous are you?” Trump said to Anzaldua. “You’re not nervous, are you? Speaks perfect English.”
Trump also used the wrong acronym for the Customs and Border Protection agency, which is known as CBP. The president said “CBC”—the acronym for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation—seven times during his speech, despite his teleprompter reportedly listing the correct abbreviation. The president also warned that a “blue wave” taking away the GOP majority in Congress could lead to “open borders” and an uptick in crime. “They have no courage, they have no guts. They just have big loud mouths, and we don’t want to put up with that,” Trump said. "I just want you to know that you’re loved. You’re loved and respected.”