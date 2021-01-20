CHEAT SHEET
Trump Revokes His Own Swamp-Draining Lobbying Ban for Former Aides
It may seem like several extremely punishing lifetimes ago—but it’s just four years since President Donald Trump took office. Eight days into his presidency, after months of leading “DRAIN THE SWAMP!” chants at his 2016 campaign rallies, he signed an executive order barring former officials from lobbying for five years after leaving his administration. Well, guess what? It was all complete and utter bullshit. According to Axios, just hours before he was set to leave office on Wednesday morning, Trump revoked his flagship anti-swamp order, freeing up his outgoing administration aides to lobby and wallow in the swamp as much as they please. Still, at least he managed to build that wall and lock up Hillary Clinton. Oh, wait...