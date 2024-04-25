Matty Healy Confronted Over Taylor Swift’s ‘Tortured Poets Department’
HOODIE AND ALL
On Wednesday, Matty Healy, the lead singer of The 1975 and pop star Taylor Swift’s ex-paramour, was asked, in a man-on-the-street interview, about Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department. Many of the songs on the album, fans have deduced, are likely about Healy, who briefly dated Swift last year. “Hey, Matt, how would you rate your Taylor diss track compared to the 30 others?” an Entertainment Tonight reporter asked a hoodie-wearing Healy, who was found strolling down a shed-lined, suburban-looking street. “My diss track,” Healy responded. “Yeah, Taylor’s new song,” the reporter said, without getting any more specific. He could have name-dropped “Fortnight” or the title track of the new double album, both of which would have been safe bets, but evidently, the reporter was no Swiftie. “I haven’t really listened to that much of it, but I’m sure it’s good,” Healy answered brightly, and the two signed off. A likely story!