Trump Says He Has Been Tested for Coronavirus
President Donald Trump said he has been tested for the novel coronavirus, days after coming into contact with at least two people who tested positive for the virus. During a news conference on Saturday, Trump said he took a test and was waiting for results. He said he took other precautions, including taking his temperature before entering the White House press briefing room.
On Friday, Trump was asked whether it was “selfish” for him to not be tested or self-quarantine after coming into contact with people at his Mar-a-Lago resort who tested positive. On Saturday, the White House doctor released a memo saying the president did not need to be tested or self-quarantine despite meeting with a second person with the flu-like virus. It’s believed that person was Brazilian Ambassador Nestor Forster, who was part of a Brazilian delegation who met with Trump over the weekend. Fabio Wajngarten, a top communications aide to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, also tested positive for COVID-19 days after posing for a photo with Trump.