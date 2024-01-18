CHEAT SHEET
Trump Seeks to Blackball Ex-DeSantis Political Strategist: Report
ENEMY NO. 1
Donald Trump has a new political punching bag: Republican strategist Jeff Roe, POLITICO reports. The former president and members of his inner circle warned other Republicans against hiring Roe, and his consulting firm Axiom, following his departure from Ron DeSantis’ Never Back Down super PAC in December. At a campaign event in Iowa, Trump accused Roe of trying to prolong DeSantis’s campaign so he could make a buck. “It’s an open secret that candidates who want to stay on President Trump’s good side should not hire Axiom,” one anonymous GOP strategist told POLITICO. “They are enemy No. 1.”