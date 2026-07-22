Trump Shares Eyebrow-Raising Edit of Cringe World Cup Moment

President Donald Trump has shared footage of his hijacking of Spain’s World Cup victory celebrations—with a very strategic edit.

Trump, 80, spent last Sunday getting booed by fans at the World Cup final in New Jersey. His walk of shame across the MetLife Stadium saw the ambient crowd noise rise from 78 to 84 decibels once the booing kicked in, roughly the sound of a passing diesel truck.

The president then attempted to photobomb Spain as they assembled on the winner’s podium. After presenting a trophy to Spanish captain Rodri, Trump stayed on the stage as the team celebrated their victory, and loitered next to the players.

World Cup winners Spain with added Trump. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

At one point, his friend, FIFA president Gianni Infantino, ran across the stage to move Trump out of the way as cameras attempted to capture the traditional money shot of the winning team celebrating.

During a Tuesday self-soothing Truth Social posting spree, Trump shared a video clip of himself from Sunday walking to the winners’ podium, handing a trophy to Rodri and shaking hands with players.

However, Trump’s 24-second Truth Social video of the celebrations crucially concludes before Infantino’s intervention.

It also removes the awkward footage of the president still standing on the side of the stage as confetti cannons exploded, and instead ends just before the cameras zoomed in on the winning team, instead of him.

Trump’s face-saving edit of his presidential stage invasion comes days after Spain’s official national team account shared photos and videos of the trophy lift—including a tight crop with the U.S. president not visible.

Trump is nowhere to be seen in this photo. X post

The official FIFA account also posted a picture of Spain’s trophy lift that cropped the president out.

FIFA also didn't want Trump in on the action. X post

The idea of removing Trump from the victory footage was floated in real time on Sunday when an Australian soccer commentator was heard on a hot mic saying, “They can edit him out of that,” as images of Trump still lingering next to the team aired globally.

Trump putting himself and Infantino in his Truth Social feed comes on the same day as the U.S. president is pitching the FIFA president for a plumb new job.

Sources tell the New York Post Trump wants Infantino, 56, to be elected as the next U.N. secretary-general. António Guterres, who has served as secretary-general since 2017, is stepping down later this year.

Trump believes that Infantino “is respected by everyone around the world, and recognizes he has a special ability to bring people together,” a source close to the president told the Post.

The U.N. General Assembly will elect a new secretary-general this year when António Guterres, who has served as secretary-general since 2017, steps down.

Spain's Rodri lifts the World Cup trophy alongside teammates as they celebrate winning the World Cup next to U.S. President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino JAMES LANG/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Infantino created a “FIFA Peace Prize” which he presented to the president to placate him after he failed to secure the Nobel Peace Prize he had pined for.

At the time, White House spokesman Davis Ingle said: “There is no one else in the world more deserving of FIFA’s first-ever Peace Prize than President Trump. Anyone who thinks otherwise clearly suffers from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.”