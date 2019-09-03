CHEAT SHEET
Trump ‘Suggested’ Pence Stay at His Irish Golf Club for Official Visit
Donald Trump “suggested” that Mike Pence stay at a Trump golf club in Ireland during his taxpayer-funded official trip to the country, according to the vice president’s chief of staff. Pence and his family are staying at Trump’s Doonbeg resort—over an hour’s flight away from Dublin, where the vice president’s meetings with Irish officials will take place. Asked if Pence was told to stay at the club by Trump, Pence Chief of Staff Marc Short told reporters: “I don’t think it was a request, like a command... I think that it was a suggestion.” Short also confirmed that Trump would not be waiving the fee for Pence’s stay, saying the vice president would be “personally paying all family expenses.” Pence will be making a back-and-forth trip from Doonbeg to Dubin for a day of meetings and events with Irish officials.