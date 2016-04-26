Trump Sweeps Tuesday Contests
JUST TERRIFIC
Donald Trump swept all five contests on Tuesday, with big margins in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Delaware and Maryland.
Trump had been poised to win big in the mid-Atlantic states, ensuring a big delegate haul outside of the weird Pennsylvania process which leaves a lot of delegates at-large. Earlier in the week, he scoffed at the efforts of his opponents Ted Cruz and John Kasich planning to unite forces and defeat him. Meanwhile, the leader of his delegate operation, Paul Manafort and his campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, have had a somewhat public tussle for control over the candidate. Manafort told a private Republican National Committee meeting that Trump was simply playing a character when speaking at rallies and that there’s a different side of him, prompting narratives that now Trump is going to act “more presidential.” Yet on Tuesday, Lewandowski rebuked this and said the strategy was to always let Trump be Trump.