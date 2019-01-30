CHEAT SHEET
Trump Tells His Intelligence Chiefs to ‘Go Back to School’ After Iran Report
President Donald Trump has told his intelligence services to “go back to school” after their annual threat assessment report contradicted the president by concluding that Iran is not currently taking steps to make a nuclear bomb. The threat report, released Tuesday, said: “We do not believe Iran is currently undertaking activities we judge necessary to produce a nuclear device.” That undermined Trump’s assertion that Iran was contravening the 2015 nuclear agreement. He responded angrily Wednesday, saying on Twitter: “The Intelligence people seem to be extremely passive and naive when it comes to the dangers of Iran. They are wrong! When I became President Iran was making trouble all over the Middle East, and beyond. Since ending the terrible Iran Nuclear Deal, they are MUCH different, but a source of potential danger and conflict. They are testing Rockets (last week) and more, and are coming very close to the edge. There economy is now crashing, which is the only thing holding them back. Be careful of Iran. Perhaps Intelligence should go back to school!”