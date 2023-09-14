Trump to Learn Names of All 30 Fulton County Co-Conspirators
LOOSE LIPS
Prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia handed over the identities on Thursday of 30 unindicted co-conspirators to attorneys for Donald Trump and 18-co-defendants facing racketeering charges over the attempt to subvert the state’s 2020 election results. The defense request was a standard one, according to Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who responded to prosecutors’ concerns about the names getting leaked by issuing a protective order that prohibits them from being shared publicly. Although many of the 30 have already been reliably identified by the media, it remains to be seen if the threat of further legal repercussions will be enough to dissuade the notoriously impetuous Trump from blurting out any, or all, of the particulars in a late night social media tirade.