Trump Unveils Crass Horror of Book-Free Presidential Library

President Trump has shared the first images of his latest vanity building—a book-free library that includes a tacky golden statue of himself and shiny gold escalators.

The first look at the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library, to be constructed in Miami, Florida, suggests the building will be firmly on brand for the 79-year-old. It is a mammoth skyscraper with ‘TRUMP’ emblazoned near the top and images of the American flag.

An apparently AI-generated video shows multiple aircraft housed inside the library, as well as what appear to be replicas of the White House’s Oval Office and the president’s yet-to-be-built ballroom, as well as a huge gold statue of Trump in what looks like an auditorium.

A gold statue of Donald Trump in an AI-generated auditorium. screen grab

The president’s son Eric breathlessly posted that he had “poured my heart and soul” into the project over the past six months.

“This landmark on the water in Miami, Florida will stand as a lasting testament to an amazing man, an amazing developer, and the greatest President our Nation has ever known,” he said on X. His brother Don Jr. reposted his clip.

Trump’s daughter Tiffany also shared the video and added “Great job, Eric Trump, this will be iconic.”

Donald Trump's Presidential Library comes with gold escalators and airplanes. screen grab

There is no information on when the library will be built, with the project’s website simply stating it is ‘coming soon.’

However, the site is taking donations, including a button for those who wish to ‘donate more than $10,000.’

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and reps for Eric Trump for comment.

President Trump has previously earmarked the many millions he has been paid in media lawsuits to go towards a fund for his presidential library.

An airplane is visible at the front of the Presidential Library. screen grab

That includes $22 million of his $25 million legal victory over social media titan Mark Zuckerberg after Trump was suspended from his platforms after the Jan. 6 Capitol riots in 2021.

The library fund was also topped up by a $16 million victory over Paramount/CBS and $15 million from ABC News.

This month, Congressional Democrats including Elizabeth Warren and Richard Blumenthal wrote to ABC, Meta, Paramount, and X requesting details about the money they pledged to Trump’s library project as part of their legal settlements, The Washington Post reported.

“Now it is unclear where this money has gone, exacerbating concerns about corruption that were apparent at the time of the settlement,” the lawmakers wrote.

Eric Trump's images of the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library in Miami. screen grab

The Donald J. Trump Presidential Library Fund was originally set up to manage the money, but was dissolved last year.

A second nonprofit fund, called the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library Foundation, Inc., was then established. The fund reported in December 2025 that it had received $50 million, though it did not confirm whether that sum includes the legal settlement funds.

Trump has also claimed that the $400 million Boeing 747‑8 jumbo jet gifted to him by the Qatari government to use as Air Force One will be put in his library after he leaves office.

Eric Trump's images of the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library in Miami. screen grab

The library had also been the subject of a legal battle over whether Miami-Dade College could gift the prime downtown real estate at 531 NE 2 Avenue.

NBC Miami reported last month that the newly established Donald J. Trump Presidential Library Foundation Inc. now owns the property.

The previous owners of the land transferred the property to the Board of Trustees of the Internal Improvement Trust Fund of the State of Florida for $10 in January. The state board is overseen by Trump’s friend, Gov. Ron DeSantis.

President Trump has previously attacked the Obama Presidential Library, which is due to open later this year.

He called the project “a disaster.” and said he could help to build it “on time and on budget.”