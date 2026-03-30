MS NOW Anchor Sounds Alarm on ‘Mental Acuity’ of Trump, 79

MS NOW’s Katy Tur pointed out how concerning the state of Donald Trump’s mental sharpness has been throughout his second term, and had quite a few examples to back it up.

Tur, 42, said during her show, Katy Tur Reports, on Monday that the 79-year-old president’s mental faculties have consistently given Americans pause throughout his second administration.

“Is Donald Trump well? Is his head in the presidency? Does he have the mental acuity to lead this country?” Tur, who is married to MAGA-coded CBS News anchor Tony Dokoupil, said to kick off the segment.

Tony Dokoupil, 45, and MS NOW’s Katy Tur, 42, married in 2017. They share two children. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Tur started by looking at two polls gauging the population’s feelings on Trump 2.0.

The first poll, from The Washington Post, ABC, and Ipsos, found that 56 percent of those surveyed believe Trump lacks the mental sharpness to adequately fulfill his duties as commander in chief.

A second poll from Reuters/Ipsos found that more than six in 10 Americans believe Trump is becoming more erratic as he grows older, including 30 percent of Republicans surveyed.

“Why is that?” Tur said. “Well, the apparent sleeping during Cabinet meetings and Oval Office visits probably isn’t helping. Neither are the stories about how he’s forcing his top aides to wear his preferred brand of shoes—buying them in incorrect sizes that he’s guessed they wear."

Trump gifted $145 pairs of black Florsheim dress shoes to everyone in his circle. Chip Somodevilla/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“He also doesn’t sound as energetic and clear as he did even a few years ago—comparatively speaking, of course," she added. “Case in point: the wild asides mid-thought.”

Tur then provided some examples of Trump’s ailing mental cognition, including his long-winded story about his favorite Sharpie pen during a Cabinet meeting last week, which the head of the company, Newell Brands, debunked as fake.

“We don’t have any information about the conversation described,” a company spokesperson told The Washington Post about Trump’s made-up story, where he claimed to have been offered exclusive, custom pens. “We’re proud to be a beloved brand trusted by so many globally.”

Tur then shared a clip of Trump fabricating a conversation with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, who the president claimed had called Trump “the greatest president in my lifetime.”

“OK, so Wes Moore quickly came out and said that conversation was imaginary, it never happened,” Tur said.

The Maryland governor called Trump's fabricated story about him "absolutely comical." Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ESSENCE

The journalist continued, bringing up, among other things, the president’s bizarre lie linking his uncle, MIT professor John Trump, to the Unabomber, Ted Kaczynski, who never attended the school.

“There’s the one where he claimed Tucker Carlson reached out to profusely apologize amid a MAGA split over U.S. involvement in Israel’s strikes on Iran, which Carlson has flatly denied,” Tur added.

The former Fox News host denied that he had apologized to the president, but did tell Status that he would "always love him no matter what he says." Al Drago/Al Drago/Getty Images

“While a lot of this has always just been part of who Donald Trump is—a man who works the room, seeks attention, seeks applause—he’s now about to be 80 years old, and he’s launched a war that he does not seem to have a plan for," she concluded.

Reached for comment, White House spokesperson Olivia Wales told the Daily Beast: “President Trump’s mental sharpness, unmatched energy, and historic accessibility stand in stark contrast to what we saw during the past four years when failing news outlets like The Daily Beast intentionally covered up Joe Biden’s serious mental and physical decline from the American people. Unlike the Biden White House, President Trump and his entire team have been fully open and transparent about the President’s health, which remains exceptional.”

The Daily Beast has extensively covered Trump’s health worries, from his cankles, bruising on both of his hands, and neck rash, to falling asleep at important events and undergoing a secret medical scan.