Trump: U.S. ‘Could’ Sanction Saudi Arabia Over Khashoggi Disappearance

During an event in Arizona Friday afternoon, President Trump said he would listen to Congress in deciding whether to sanction Saudi Arabia for the suspected slaying of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, USA Today reports. Trump said there “could be” sanctions against Saudi Arabia, adding that they are “going to find out who knew what—and when.” He also said he would “very much listen to what Congress has to say.” The president said earlier this week that it “certainly” looks like the missing journalist is dead. Khashoggi went missing in Istanbul’s Saudi Arabian consulate earlier this month, and Turkish officials have alleged they have audio recordings showing he was beheaded and dismembered.