Trump Would Take Anchor Babies to Court

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at CNN
Donald Trump said he wants to “test out” in court his views that children born to undocumented immigrants on U.S. soil are not American citizens. “I don’t think they have American citizenship and if you speak to some very, very good lawyers—and I know some will disagree—but many of them agree with me and you’re going to find they do not have American citizenship,” Trump said Tuesday. The Fourteenth Amendment clearly states: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the state wherein they reside.” Trump added that the “good ones” would be able to apply for the right to return once all undocumented residents had been deported.