Trump’s Birthday Unleashes a Flood of Awkward MAGA Adoration

Donald Trump’s most ardent supporters are falling over themselves to pay public birthday tributes to the now 80-year-old president.

From his Cabinet to online influencers, MAGA is out in full force to demonstrate their devotion.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth posted a video montage of Trump, with the caption, “Happy birthday to the COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Happy birthday to the COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF DONALD J. TRUMP. pic.twitter.com/9UZMl1Y8TA — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) June 14, 2026

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, FBI Director Kash Patel, and acting Attorney General Todd Blanche made similar fawning posts.

Tommy Tuberville, the MAGA senator from Alabama running for governor, used his campaign account to say, “Join me in wishing President Trump a happy birthday! Mr. President, thank you for your leadership and dedication to making America great again.”

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MAGA activist Laura Loomer used her birthday message to Trump to take a dig at former President Joe Biden, writing, “I hope he has the best day. It is truly remarkable we have a President who is so unbelievably fast and active at 80 years old. Very impressive. Biden could never.”

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In recent weeks, Trump has appeared to fall asleep in public, most recently at the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden. He has also been seen publicly confused and has often been seen slurring his speech.

“Happy birthday, boss. God bless you,” wrote Ed Martin, the Trump-appointed U.S. Pardon Attorney.

@EdMartinDOJ/X

Online MAGA suck-up Gunther Eagleman, whose real name is David J. Freeman, posted AI-generated videos of Trump golfing to commemorate his birthday. He also wrote that Trump is “80 and still king of trolling the libs!”

80 years old and still golfing like a pro! pic.twitter.com/JmatQL0Ij6 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 14, 2026

Trump adviser Alex Bruesewitz posted, “Happy Birthday, Mr. President. It has been one of the greatest privileges of my life to stand with you in the fight to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. You are, without question, the GOAT.”

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Johnny MAGA, a popular right-wing account that was exposed as being run by White House staffer Garrett Wade, tried to tie Trump’s birthday to the New York Knicks championship win the night prior.

“Knicks win their first title in over 50 years just minutes before Donald Trump’s 80th birthday. What a gift,” Wade, posting through his burner account, wrote.

The popular anonymous account was exposed as being run by a low-level staffer. His wife, Allison Schuster, also works at the White House. @johnnymaga/X

The Knicks’ only loss in the NBA Finals came in the game Trump attended. There, he received thunderous boos when he was shown on the Jumbotron, and looked mostly bored during the game as he munched on pizza and fries and appeared to fall asleep.

Trump appeared to get some rest in during the exciting back-and-forth game. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

MAGA’s birthday well wishes come as Trump, the oldest president in history, shows signs of aging as he enters a new decade.

Trump’s second term has been marked by his many physical ailments, including his severely bruised hands, his perpetually swollen ankles, and a more recent neck rash. He’s also spent many sleepless nights rage-posting online.

The president will ring in his 80s with his UFC birthday spectacle. The White House has been fully MAGA-ified for the UFC Freedom 250 cage match on the South Lawn.