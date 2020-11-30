CHEAT SHEET
Trump's FCC Chair Ajit Pai to Step Down on Inauguration Day
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai will step down on Jan. 20, he announced Monday. Pai’s tenure as chair of the nation’s communications regulating agency was perhaps best marked by the 2017 repeal of net neutrality, a rule mandating that internet service providers not interfere with the speed of a website’s web traffic. His departure— scheduled for the day of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration—will leave the board with a 2-1 Democratic majority, with Trump appointee Nathan Simington currently pending Senate confirmation. “It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve at the Federal Communications Commission, including as Chairman of the FCC over the past four years,” Pai said in a statement.