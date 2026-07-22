Trump’s Gaudy Oval Office Transformation Torn to Shreds

The White House’s attempt to show off President Donald Trump’s gaudy transformation of the Oval Office has quickly become fodder for ridicule.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino posted a video giving viewers a full tour of Trump’s gilded revamp, revealing the 80-year-old president has packed the room with a litany of model airplanes.

Trump has dotted the Oval Office with a litany of model airplanes. Instagram/Dan Scavino

Scavino’s video also showcases the various relics Trump has brazenly claimed for himself, such as the FIFA Club World Cup trophy won by Chelsea last year and Wall Street’s opening bell, as well as the now-familiar deluge of gold additions the president has decorated the room with.

Trump, who personally installed many of the golden additions with the help of a little superglue, has tirelessly bragged about his blinging up of the Oval Office.

“Think it needs more gold,” former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger wrote sarcastically. Dan Scavino/X

But Scavino’s video tour—set to the soundtrack of The West Wing—sparked a torrent of mockery from viewers who were less than impressed with the makeover.

“Long live the queen,” Law and Order star Christopher Meloni replied, appearing to in part reference Trump’s fondness for monarchies and gilded palaces.

The FIFA Club World Cup trophy—a 24-carat gold-plated, Tiffany & Co.-designed gyroscope, reportedly worth some $230,000, that Chelsea won last year. Instagram/Dan Scavino

“Think it needs more gold,” former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger wrote sarcastically. “Doesn’t look like there’s enough fake gold. If you could add some more gold.”

Rick Wilson, Republican political strategist and founder of the anti-Trump Lincoln Project, remarked, “It looks like Liberace and Saddam designed a 19th New Orleans century whorehouse, without the taste and elegance,” referencing the flamboyant pianist and the extravagant Iraqi dictator.

“I’m not giving it back,” he said, after ringing the ceremonial bell to open the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq earlier this month. Scavino inexplicably added the Batman logo to the portion of his video where the camera pans past the bell. Instagram/Dan Scavino

“Dictator chic,” former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade offered.

California Governor Gavin Newsom took aim at more than just the aesthetics, quipping, “Gas prices are up 36%. But at least the Oval Office got its tacky gold makeover.”

When reached for comment, White House spokesman Davis Ingle told the Daily Beast: “President Trump continues to beautify the White House and our Nation’s Capital and is giving it the glory it deserves – something everyone should celebrate. Only people who suffer from a severe and crippling disease known as Trump Derangement Syndrome would find a problem with that.”

As Trump, who made a staggering $2.4 billion in 2025, obsesses about redesigning the White House to his liking, Americans are grappling with rising costs and mounting economic pressures.

Data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics last week showed that average hourly earnings have risen by just 27 cents after adjusting for inflation since Trump returned to the White House, leaving workers with virtually no gain in purchasing power.