All of Trump’s Georgia Court Hearings Will Stream Live on YouTube, Judge Says
🍿🍿🍿
A Georgia judge ruled Thursday that all court proceedings in the case against former President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants can—and will—be livestreamed on the Fulton County Court’s YouTube channel. Judge Scott McAfee also handed down a broad transparency mandate, saying members of the media would be allowed to use computers and cellphones inside his courtroom for non-recording purposes. There will also be pool coverage for television, radio, and still photography. McAfee said his decision was based in keeping with precedent; Georgia state court policy allows cameras into courtrooms under most circumstances. The order puts the case in stark contrast to Trump’s other three cases in New York, Washington, D.C., and Florida, all of which will not be photographed, let alone broadcast. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution noted, however, that should Mark Meadows be successful in a bid to shift his case out of Fulton County—and if his co-defendants, including Trump, follow suit—McAfee’s decision may not matter.