Trump’s Inner Circle Privately Says Election Lawsuits Are Doomed, Says Report
DON’T TELL HIM
In public, Trump’s closest advisers have expressed ultra-confidence that their man is destined for a second term despite last week’s election loss. In private, it seems that they’re much more realistic. According to The Washington Post, top confidants—including White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, and adviser Corey Lewandowski—have all said in private that they’re pessimistic about success in Trump’s lawsuits in several states that are looking to overturn election results. One person with knowledge of the discussions told the newspaper that Trump will carry on fighting, but even he acknowledges that it will be difficult to succeed. “He is all over the place. It changes from hour to hour,” the person said.