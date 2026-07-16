Trump’s Liberal In-Law Posts Veiled Rebuke to Relatives

Former Victoria’s Secret model Karlie Kloss has posted a string of photos surrounded by liberal books written by former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and other political and cultural enemies of her MAGA-in-laws.

Kloss, 33, is married to investor Joshua Kushner, the younger brother of Jared Kushner, who is married to Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump’s daughter.

Her debut picture book, Spaghetti Code, is being released later this month and is designed to inspire young girls to pursue careers in coding and technology. It is the first in her five-book deal with Macmillan imprint Roaring Book Press.

Karlie Kloss with husband Joshua Kushner and their children Levi Joseph and Elijah Jude. Jeenah Moon/REUTERS

As part of promoting the upcoming release, Kloss shared with her near-12 million Instagram followers that her book had been selected for inclusion in the Vital Voices library.

Vital Voices is an international nonprofit formed by Hillary Clinton and then-Secretary of State Madeleine Albright in 1997. The organization was formed to make space for women to be heard, providing training in issues including human rights, politics and business.

The library, located at Vital Voices’ global headquarters in Washington, D.C, features books, art, and stories by and about trailblazing women leaders from all over the world.

In her Instagram post, Kloss said she was “honored” her book joined the Vital Voices library, and thanked the “incredible team” for the work they do to “champion women.”

Karlie Kloss posts from the Vital Voices library. Instagram

Sharing a carousel of photos, Kloss was pictured standing in front of a hand-picked selection of progressive books that would be unlikely to feature in Trump’s future vanity presidential library.

The curated books included Clinton’s 2024 memoir, Something Lost, Something Gained, activist and feminist Gloria Steinem’s My Life on the Road, with both titles placed close to the model in the photo, their covers facing to the front.

The selection also includes We the Women, by CBS journalist Norah O’Donnell, who President Trump called “terrible” and a “disgrace.”

Other titles prominent in Kloss’ photo include The Everyday Feminist by Latanya Mapp Frett and Diversity, Inc.: The Fight for Racial Equality in the Workplace by Pamela Newkirk, who once said, “Without persistent vigilance, unbridled bigotry will rise again.”

Karlie Kloss in the Vital Voices library. Instagram

Also visible are the children’s book My Rainy Day Rocket Ship by Markette Sheppard, which is “a high-spirited, engaging salute to the imagination of Black boys,” and Man Up: The New Misogyny and the Rise of Violent Extremism by Cynthia Miller-Idriss.

There is also a biography of revolutionary LGBTQIA activist Marsha P. Johnson written by Black transgender author Tourmaline, and The Woman I Wanted to Be by fashion icon Diane von Furstenberg.

Karlie Kloss has Hillary Clinton and Gloria Steinem surrounding her. Instagram

In an interview with Bloomberg this month, Kloss said despite her family’s close ties to the White House, she has not swayed from her political views, saying, “I know who I am.”

“I’m a Democrat. It’s possible to have relationships with people who you politically don’t align with,” she insisted. “And I think this country has always been a place for dialogue. We have to be able to talk to each other,” she said.

Last month, Kloss posted images at the opening of the Obama Presidential Center, saying she had been a supporter of the project for years.

“To be here today, witnessing the doors fully open was magical - a true representation of American dreams and values,” Kloss said.

“What President Barack and Michelle Obama have built here isn’t just a museum or a library. It’s a permanent home for hope, rooted in community and the belief that ordinary people can do extraordinary things.”

Karlie Kloss praises Barack Obama on Instagram. Instagram

The author also has a free coding program ‘Kode with Klossy’ which she hopes will inspire women and girls to “pursue their passions in a tech-driven world.”