Trump’s Sweat-Filled ’60 Minutes’ Interview Fuels Health Speculation

President Donald Trump, 79, appeared visibly sweaty during an interview on CBS’s 60 Minutes, prompting concern and speculation about his health.

The interview, filmed at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort on Friday, drew reactions online, including from pro-Democratic influencer Harry Sisson, 23, whom Trump had previously targeted on his Truth Social account with an AI video that showed him being drenched with feces during a “No Kings” protest.

“He looks absolutely awful. He’s incoherent, rambling, and looks like he’s dripping in sweat. This man is not well!” Sisson wrote about the 79-year-old president’s Sunday interview appearance, prompting other X users to weigh in.

This is Trump on 60 Minutes right now. He looks absolutely awful. He’s incoherent, rambling, and looks like he’s dripping in sweat. This man is not well! pic.twitter.com/Jj8UiVnLkt — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) November 3, 2025

“DJT actually looks like he has been sedated. The eyes are blank,” wrote one user. Another added, “He’s on so much medication to keep him going in addition to having dementia. The two don’t mix. It’s sickening!”

The White House did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Speculation over the president’s health has surged since Trump disappeared for nearly a week in August, fueling death rumors, before reappearing with a bruised hand coated in makeup, which the White House said was caused by “constantly working and shaking hands all day every day.”

In response to Trump’s appearance on 60 Minutes, one user on X suggested that the president has “a stroke” and is “easily losing it,” urging the public to “pray for him.”

Trump’s cankles and bruised hand have fueled speculation around the 79 year old’s health. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

During an appearance on September 11 at an event commemorating the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, many raised concerns about the president’s droopy facial expression, with some online speculating that he may have had a stroke.

Psychologist Dr. John Gartner told The Daily Beast Podcast that Trump’s behavior, like his slurred speech and confusion, suggests “immense cognitive decline.”

Last month, Trump spoke about receiving an MRI scan, telling reporters that it was “perfect.” However, former White House physician Jeffrey Kuhlman questioned the assessment, arguing that the timing of the president’s visit to Walter Reed Military Medical Center doesn’t add up.

“He’s probably getting Botox shots to keep his face from dropping,” one user posted, while another called Trump “just an old man,” adding, “Nobody in Europe takes him seriously anymore.”

The White House released this memo after President Donald Trump visited Walter Reed Medical Center earlier this month. White House

Trump’s 60 Minutes interview comes after he successfully sued CBS for $16 million, claiming the network deceptively edited an interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Two versions of Trump’s interview with CBS’ Norah O’Donnell were released: a 23-minute cut aired on the network, and a 73-minute extended version was posted online. However, a transcript of the interview revealed that some of the president’s claims, including his statement about boasting over the CBS payout, were not included in either version.

Despite ongoing health speculation, some social media users noted that Trump, who will be the oldest president at the end of his term, appears to look better than former President Joe Biden, 82.

Former President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race after concerns about his age. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

“Looks a helluva lot better than Joe ever did!” one user posted, while another disagreed that Trump was dripping in sweat, writing, “Rambling and incoherent is how he campaigned from the start. You can’t Biden-ize Trump.”