U.S. News

Trump’s Top Wall St. Bro: Tariffs Could Trigger ‘Economic Nuclear Winter’

HUNKER DOWN

Bill Ackman warned of devastating consequences if President Donald Trump rolls out his sweeping new tariffs this week.

Julia Ornedo
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Bill Ackman, chief executive officer and portfolio manager at Pershing Square Capital Management, speaks during the SALT conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Richard Brian
REUTERS

A billionaire Trump loyalist warned of an “economic nuclear winter” as the administration’s devastating new tariffs sent U.S. stock futures and Japan’s Nikkei into a nosedive on Sunday.

Bill Ackman, a Democratic Party donor-turned-MAGA firebrand, begged President Donald Trump for the second night in a row to pause the rollout of his retaliatory tariffs that wiped out $6.6 trillion in market value last week.

“The president has an opportunity on Monday to call a time out and have the time to execute on fixing an unfair tariff system,” Ackman said in a series of posts on X. “Alternatively, we are heading for a self-induced, economic nuclear winter, and we should start hunkering down.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dow futures dropped 3.3 percent Sunday evening, S&P 500 futures fell 3.8 percent, and the Nasdaq-100 futures shed 4.8 percent as the Trump administration remained defiant on its tariffs in the face of a market meltdown.

“Sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he returned from a golfing weekend.

“We need the greatness of America to actually be built in America,” Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told CBS News, adding that Trump is “tired of being ripped off by the rest of the world.”

Trump Stops Golfing to Lecture America: Take Your MedicineTOO MUCH WINNING
Nico Hines
Trump talking to reporters on Air Force One

In Japan, trading for Nikkei stock futures was briefly halted in a circuit breaker after Trump’s tariffs triggered a 7 percent wipeout. South Korea’s Kospi index also tumbled about 5 percent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index sank about 6 percent.

Ackman cautioned the Trump administration against losing the trust of its biggest trading partners, which he said could take decades to regain.

“By placing massive and disproportionate tariffs on our friends and our enemies alike and thereby launching a global economic war against the whole world at once, we are in the process of destroying confidence in our country as a trading partner, as a place to do business, and as a market to invest capital,” he wrote.

President Donald Trump holds up a chart of "reciprocal tariffs" while speaking during a “Make America Wealthy Again” trade announcement event in the Rose Garden.
President Donald Trump holds up a chart of "reciprocal tariffs" while speaking during a “Make America Wealthy Again” trade announcement event in the Rose Garden. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Other conservative figures have similarly turned on the president over his chaotic tariff rollout.

Sen. Ted Cruz slammed the tariffs as a “massive tax increase on the American people,” while the prominent conservative think tank American Enterprise Institute raised their eyebrows over the weekend at the questionable math belying Trump’s levies.

Julia Ornedo

Julia Ornedo

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsMusk Melts Down at Trump’s Tariff Guru as Feud Goes Public
Will Neal
PoliticsBloodied Trump Fan Pulls AR-Style Rifle in Anti-MAGA Clash at ‘Hands Off’ Rally
Emell Derra Adolphus
PoliticsDOGE’s Social Security Breaches Send Staffers Into ‘Death Spiral’
Corbin Bolies
PoliticsWalz Slams Harris’ ‘Told You So’ After Election Loss
Corbin Bolies
PoliticsTrump Has Another Miracle Golf Victory at His Own Course
Catherine Bouris