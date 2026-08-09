Trump’s ‘Treasonous’ Leaker Hunt Backfires With Epic Self-Own

Donald Trump may have just blown up his own furious hunt for the “treasonous” leakers behind reports of a dwindling U.S. missile supply amid his ongoing war with Iran.

Trump reportedly indicated he knew even before he launched an attack on the Middle East nation on Feb. 28 that American missile supplies were running low, but he planned to press on regardless.

The “treasonous” leaks the president has complained about may have been coming from inside the Oval Office. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Just weeks before Trump launched his attack on Iran, he was quoted as saying he had been “warned” of the missile shortage. “And his response was to say that the decision was his,” reported the legal blog emptywheel. “That if we went in spite of the warnings, the decision was his.”

The Washington Post reported that Trump attacked Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth last month over concerns about the “depletion” of missiles during a Cabinet meeting at Camp David, but the Pentagon and the White House both denied the claim. Trump subsequently slammed Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos for what he called a “treasonous” report.

Both The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed Trump administration officials, and Reuters have reported on the missile shortage. According to Reuters , the Army has reportedly “used up much of its stockpile of highly accurate long-range missiles” during the war with Iran.

Reuters also reported that the Army awarded Lockheed Martin a record $58.6 billion contract on July 29 to produce Patriot interceptor missiles—the largest such contract ever awarded. CNN has estimated that some 80 percent of U.S. THAAD interceptors have been used.

The president has angrily denied all reports of any missile shortage on Truth Social and to reporters, insisting that the “U.S. has massive amounts of ‘munitions.’” He also attacked the “leakers” of “those treasonous statements,” and warned that the leakers were “being hunted down.” He didn’t say whether the hunt included the press, his own officials, or anyone with a desk inside the Oval Office.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House and the Pentagon for comment.

Even Jimmy Fallon joined in the conversation on The Tonight Show on Thursday, telling his audience, “Well, we know one thing. They’re not being hunted by missiles. We don’t have ’em.”