Tucker Carlson Will Host GOP Presidential Forum—Without Donald Trump
COLD SHOULDER
Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson will host a forum on Friday with six Republican presidential candidates. The event in Iowa, announced Monday by Blaze Media, will feature Carlson speaking “‘one-on-one’ to various GOP primary contenders, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, author and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson,” the conservative media company said. Donald Trump, the current frontrunner for the GOP nomination, is notably missing from the lineup. It’s not clear why, though the former president has already said he might skip a Fox News primary debate set for August.